iPhone Tip: Put Club Cards On Your Phone As Pictures

While this might not work for cards you have to slide through a magnetic reader, the idea is definitely sound. Just take pictures of your club cards (Costco, Safeway, Blockbuster), import them into your iPhone as an album, and trim down the number of cards you have to carry in your wallet. When you need to use a card, just whip out your phone and show it to the cashier, hoping that they don't get too uppity about your cleverness. If they do, just throw your phone at their head à la Naomi Campbell. ['t Is Goud via Lifehacker]

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

