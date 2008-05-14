iPhone Tip: Put Club Cards On Your Phone As Pictures

While this might not work for cards you have to slide through a magnetic reader, the idea is definitely sound. Just take pictures of your club cards (Costco, Safeway, Blockbuster), import them into your iPhone as an album, and trim down the number of cards you have to carry in your wallet. When you need to use a card, just whip out your phone and show it to the cashier, hoping that they don't get too uppity about your cleverness. If they do, just throw your phone at their head à la Naomi Campbell. ['t Is Goud via Lifehacker]