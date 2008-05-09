iPhone Stocks Being Replenished, Not Sold Out, Say UK Retailers

Despite the rumours of iPhones being out of stock in the UK, it's not really true—according to the retailers themselves. Reghardware has spoken to both O2 and Carphone Warehouse, and both say they're just tackling getting more 16GB iPhones for their online departments. Apple themselves have stock and O2 and Carphone Warehouse have iPhones available in their high street stores. Does this info mean they won't be getting any more 8GB versions, though? Well, we can speculate that, but we don't know. It also leaves us wondering what this news does to the iPhone 2.0 rumours. [Reghardware]