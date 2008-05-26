Personally, I have never been big into phone cases. They can be bulky, flimsy, and having one clipped to your belt makes most people look like a tool. I prefer to let them hang out naked and free—as nature intended. Still, iPhones don't come cheap, and if you dropped all that cash on one you are certainly justified in wanting to protect it from the elements. That is why I have put 4 major iPhone cases (the Case-mate leather collection, the Otterbox Defender Series, the Ivyskin Xylo T2 Touch-Thru Case, and the iShield Mirror) to the test in an effort to determine whether or not they will truly fit your needs.
iPhone Cases Go Head to Head in Battlemodo Arena
