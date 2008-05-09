How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iPhone / iPod TiVoRemote App Makes Telnet Control Easy

Remember when we showed you an iPhone controlling a TiVo over IP by means of Telnet? Well, over at the TiVo Community Forum, a user named Duckfin has compiled a "quick and dirty little program" that gives the iPhone and iPod touch a proper TiVO Remote. The app which is named TiVoRemote, no surprise there, actually makes practical use of TiVo's Telnet control feature. But as with most apps these days it does require a jailbroken iPhone / iPod. For installation and info hit the jump.

Installation is pretty simple and allows for TiVoRemote to be installed via Installer.app, once a new source is added. After launching the program and entering the settings menu, all that's required is the TiVo's IP address. Once entered, your iPhone / iPod is ready to control your Series 3 or HD TiVo. As you can see from the video above and picture below, the key layout is pretty basic. But I am sure it's only a matter of time till it gets spruced up, allowing the TiVo guy to be on the iPhone / iPod. From complete instructions hit the TiVoRemote link for the Google Code page. [TiVoRemote via TiVo Community Forum]
