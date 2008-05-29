Sure we'd all love to see the little bus-powered 2.5" Iomega eGo drives hit 1TB, but that's not happening today. Instead, Iomega is porting their sleek, shiny, colourful design to the 3.5" realm, launching 1-terabyte Super eGo (get it?) drives in blue, red and black. For the time being, they're only USB 2.0—no FireWire or eSATA options—you still need a power supply, and we're gonna guess that they're spinning at 5400rpm. The good news is that they'll cost just US$270, not bad for a hefty TB.
Iomega's Stylish eGo Drives Hit 1TB, Get Bigger Outside, Too
