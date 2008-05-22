Iomega Introduces Leather 250GB Hip Flask, Er, eGo Drive

The people who brought you the camouflage eGo portable USB hard drive have traded the hunting rifle for the meerschaum pipe: the leather-clad 250GB eGo, which goes on sale today for just over US$140, will look good in any study, but best in ones where there's a roaring fire and many leather-bound books. Iomega takes pains to note that this is the only leather portable drive on the market. Our guess is that, as stylish as it is, it may remain so for a while. (Second photo after the jump.) [Iomega]