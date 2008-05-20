IOGEAR USB Net ShareStation Brings USB Over the Network

Sharing USB Printers over the network is old hat, but IOGEAR's USB Net ShareStation lets you share just about every USB device you've got. There's external hard drives, flash drives, card readers, USB webcams, USB Speakers and USB printers, all extensible over the 10/100 port to your network. There's also a built-in USB 2.0 hub extension so you can shove in four devices to use. Definitely useful if you've got an old printer that doesn't have networking features, or if you want to have access to a webcam you hid in someone's bathroom. [IOGEAR]