IOGear GearJuice Rescue Charger: 15 Mins of Emergency Gadget Power

Sure, there are other emergency chargers out there, ready to give your gizmos a puff of extra life when they're out of juice, but perhaps none so pocketable as IOGear's new GearJuice Rescue charger. Just big enough to house a single AA battery it's got a mini-USB plug to connect up to many MP3 players, cameras and phones. It'll give a phone about 15 mins of talk time— enough to call Mum and Dad and tell them you'll be home late and your phone's out of juice, anyway. Available for around US$11.99. [iogear and Akihabaranews]