Sure, Bluetooth keyboards that help with text-entry to your mobile phone or PDA aren't new. But this one from I-O Data has three things going for it: it's petite, it doesn't fold with over-complicated mechanisms and it's very cute. Dare I say it's taken a few style pointers from a bigger, shinier Bluetooth cousin? Yes, I think I may. No info on pricing or availability. [Akihabaranews]