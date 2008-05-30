InterAction Wall-E and Eve Toys Get it on Robotically

We liked the big Wall-E toy, but with the InterAction Wall-E, it looks like he's even more "real"— reacting when you talk to him with lights, moving head and arms, speech and sound effects. InterAction Eve is similar, with added whooshes and laser firing when you whirl her in the air. But best of all: the two interact with each other, and if this illustration is anything to go by, it looks like a bit of robo-flirting is possible. How far they get it on is hazy: but I'm wondering how many parents are going to have to modify the "birds and the bees talk" with a new angle. Due Summer, no info on price. [Toyology]