Intel To Bundle SSDs With Centrino 2?

So far, Intel has been lackadaisical in supporting solid state drives, just toying with the market a bit. But according to DigiTimes, Intel will soon be introducing new SSD drives with the Centrino 2 platform as a standard—2.5-inch and 1.8-inch SATA drives with 80GB of storage. In 2009, Intel plans on expanding capacities all the way up to 250GB. That's still a hefty amount of space for standard laptop drives. No word on pricing at the moment, but we're guessing they'll be the most expensive "Centrinos" ever. To see Intel's pitch on SSD, hit the jump.

[DigiTimes via Engadget]