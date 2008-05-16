Intel Denies Atomic iPhone Rumour

Rumours about an <a href="http://www.gizmodo.com.au/2008/05/intel_germany_ceo_spills_on_atombased_minitablet_iphone-2.html

">Atom-powered tablet based on the iPhone are a bit premature and overwrought, says Intel. We all jumped on it after the head of Intel Germany made some cryptic (and perhaps poorly translated) comments. He was talking about types of gadgets, not specific gadgets. Sadly, we'll probably have to wait a little longer for this particular Jobsian riff. [I4U; Apple 2.0]