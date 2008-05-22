Inside Video of Operation "Blow Up a Satellite": Heart Pounding Action...With Missiles!

Remember how the Navy fired a missile at that spy satellite a few months ago and made it go boom in one shot? Not surprisingly, they were quite proud of their accomplishment—which is why they have compiled footage of their exploits in a series of tense behind-the-scenes moments. The video after the break even shows the missile leaving the ship on its way to a victorious rendezvous with the pesky satellite. It is a definite must-see for any fan of explosions and the work that goes into making those explosions happen.



[Wired]