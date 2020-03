Your goldfish may never truly be free, but if you had one of these infinity aquariums you can trick them into thinking they are thanks to a design that "loops the fish around in an infinite tunnel of water and glass." It's like a mini fortress of solitude for your little underwater friends—giving them a life precious semi-freedom before you unceremoniously flush them down the toilet. Not surprisingly, the "Swimming Around In Circles" aquarium is only a concept at this point.

[Yanko Design]