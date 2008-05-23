Indiana Jones Crystal Skull Projector, Not Morbid At All

In case the Indiana Jones whip is outlawed in your state, there's always other Indiana Jones merchandise to purchase! Take this Crystal Skull Projector—an accompanying audio CD teaches your child history as the skull projects some of Indiana's most famous moments, along with history's biggest archaeological finds through its "glowing eye." At US$39.99 this October, it's probably not the most bang you can get for your toy buck. But that skull is probably the finest piece of edutainment we've seen this side of the 80s. [Indiana Jones Shop via nerd approved]