How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

ImprovEverywhere Uses 700 Cameras to Make a Flash Wave Across the Brooklyn Bridge

ImprovEverywhere has just released the photos and video from their latest event, The Camera Flash Experiment. To celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Brooklyn Bridge, they sent 700 people all along it with cameras. When they all fired their flashes off in the same direction, it allowed them to make a "wave" of light across the bridge. Some pretty amazing pictures and video resulted. (That Digg badge is for ImprovEverywhere's Digg, not ours.)


It's pretty awesome that a whopping 700 people showed up in the rain to pull this off, especially seeing how many of their cameras must have gotten fried. Definitely go to the IE site to check out more video, boatloads of high-res, desktop worthy photos and firsthand accounts. [ImprovEverywhere]

Trending Stories Right Now

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles