If You Build a PC Case Out of Duct Tape, Geeks Will Come

We all know duct tape has a million uses—but did you know that the actual figure is a million and one? It's true—a bunch of geeks confirmed it when they succeeded in building a PC case entirely out of the sticky stuff. You laugh because it's stupid, but you have to be impressed with the amount of thought these guys put into the project. They even managed to keep all of the components and the structure itself secure using rolled up duct tape support beams. If you would like to do the same for some reason, complete instructions are available on the project site. [Icrontic]