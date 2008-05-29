iControlpad, For the iPhone with PSP Envy

While the do-everything touchscreen of the iPhone seemed like the perfect solution for game emulation, it's tough to top real buttons when it comes to mashing away at Track & Field. So the iControlpad attaches to the iPhone and gives it a PSP makeover. The prototype (pictured here) was pieced together from the internals of an old SNES pad, but the final version that will go on sale is promised to be "much more sleek and fitting." We're just hoping they're ready to make an iPhone 2 version ASAP. [iControlpad via BGR]