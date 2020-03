Other people might be fooled by your cute oversized robotic eyes and your adorable chef's hat, but I know what's up. I know that underneath that innocuous, breakfast-making exterior lies the heart of a killer. You may be whipping eggs, chopping ham and grating cheese now, but one day your skills will turn from delicious to destructive. And when that day comes, I'll be ready for you, robot. Oh yes, I'll be ready. [Laughing Squid]