The genius behind the "I Beat My Boyfriend At Guitar Hero" Shirt is not that women can publicise their video game victories over the men in their life, but that women can publicise their video game victories over the men in their life whether or not they actually ever happened. That said, this adult adolescent male can admit that, yes, his wife can kick his arse on the drums in Rock Band. But alas, there is no shirt for that, my love. Patriarchy 4ever! [Stylin Online via ShinyShiny]