Joost, the P2P-powered TV killer we reviewed back in the heady days of the writers' strike that we found a bit wanting (and is on the skids), will work in your browser later this summer with a plug-in, rather than needing to install a whole separate app. As Valleywag points out, this might be a bit futile, since the next version of Adobe's Flash will have built-in file-sharing. Anyone out there still using Joost? [Valleywag]