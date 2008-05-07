Hulk Smash Electronic Fists: 1-Minute Catfight and Review

Clearly super-hero season is full on at this point, and the product is already in stores. Hasbro sent us two pairs of US$20 Hulk Smash electronic action-sensitive talking fists. These are different from the old ones because a) they're made by Hasbro, not Toy Biz b) are cloth, not foam and c) have one speaker, not two. We still have to wait a little over a month for the Hulk movie, though, provided Ed Norton doesn't chain himself to the outgoing prints to keep the world from seeing it. (Yep, that slow-mo comes from the beloved Casio EX-F1.) [Video by Nick McGlynn Hasbro]