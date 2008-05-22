Huggable Electric Hoodies for Couples: A Visual Ipecac

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nothing gets the bile rising in the throat faster than a couple wearing the same clothes—that is until you have witnessed a couple wearing these Embrace Me hoodies. The abstract logo on the front of the garment is actually made of a conductive fabric. When two people wearing the shirts embrace, small white lights flicker on the back of each hoodie, forming a Big Dipper pattern. If that wasn't bad enough, the light show is accompanied by a faint heartbeat sound.

This isn't the first time someone has come up with an idea for a huggable shirt, but the difference is that you can actually purchase the Embrace Me Hoodie. Unfortunately, it will cost between US$480-US$600 for the privilege of nauseating everyone around you. [Studio 5050 via Trendhunter via Talk2myShirt]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

