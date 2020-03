The HTC Touch Diamond is pretty classy already, but this desktop cradle/desktop dock gives it a nice house on your desk for it to sleep and dock. From the looks of it, it's even got earbuds and a 3.5mm jack for you to connect to a set of speakers as well. The footprint looks slightly large compared to say, an iPhone dock, but we can throw some crap on the floor to make room. [Clove via Tracy and Matt via Tech Digest]