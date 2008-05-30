HTC Touch Diamond Available Online Now

European users who want to get their HTC Touch Diamond slightly earlier than the June release date can hop online and buy them for a slightly exorbitant price right now. DechoWireless, PopularElect and Welectronics have them in stock anywhere between US$780 to US$850 (you'll probably want to go with the US$780 one) ready to ship to you. We think they ship internationally as well, so if you don't want to wait the extra few months for HTC to officially declare support here, this is your (kinda expensive) ticket. [Phone Arena]