HTC Dream Android Phone Shown Off at Google Conference

Engadget's saying the HTC Dream has just been shown off at the Google I/O Conference. No pics or vids yet, but from what we've heard before, it's a phone with a touchscreen and a large QWERTY keypad. Just like the rest of HTC's phones, except this one's screen is 5x3-inches. There's an accelerometer as well. Check back soon for pics and vids when we get them. [Engadget]

This isn't the Dream, but Android Community has shots and videos of the UI. Here's one of them. Head over to their site to see the rest.

[Android Community]