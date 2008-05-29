How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

HTC Dream Android Phone Shown Off at Google Conference

Engadget's saying the HTC Dream has just been shown off at the Google I/O Conference. No pics or vids yet, but from what we've heard before, it's a phone with a touchscreen and a large QWERTY keypad. Just like the rest of HTC's phones, except this one's screen is 5x3-inches. There's an accelerometer as well. Check back soon for pics and vids when we get them. [Engadget]

This isn't the Dream, but Android Community has shots and videos of the UI. Here's one of them. Head over to their site to see the rest.

[Android Community]

