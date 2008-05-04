HTC Diamond Has Ultra-High Density Display

The first "official" photos and specs for the HTC Diamond have been leaked, complete with a 2.8-inch 640 x 480 pixel screen (twice the lines of the iPhone in smaller surface,) Windows Mobile 6.1 and 3G connectivity. Could this be the most important product of the year HTC said it would reveal in London on Tuesday? The fabled iPhone Killer? Addy will be liveblogging the event, so we will discover it then. It certainly seems like a good mobile phone, judging from the specs.

• large 2.8 inch VGA display (640x480 pixel resolution)

• Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional

• Quadband GSM/GPRS/Edge and UMTS/HSDPA

• Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.0

• 3.2megapixel camera with autofocus

• extra VGA camera in the front for video telephony

• QWERTY keyboard

• Qualcomm 528 Mhz CPU

• 4 GB of internal memory plus a MicroSD slot

• FM Radio

• an accelerometer sensor (like the iPhone's)

