How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HTC Census Device Revealed in New FCC Filing

HTC's Census device first hit the FCC over a year ago, but it's just appeared there for approval again. The data-only device, complete with touchscreen and fingerprint reader, but lacking voice-calling capabilities and a camera was going to be used in the 2010 census before technical issues led to it being ditched. But here it is again, with a prominent Harris branding and what looks like a hand strap across the back. What's going on? Is it back on the cards to aid Census Bureau staff, or is it getting a new lease of life targeted at other industrial users? Pretty confusing, especially since there's no info on the release date yet. [FCC and Reghardware]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles