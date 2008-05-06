HTC Census Device Revealed in New FCC Filing

HTC's Census device first hit the FCC over a year ago, but it's just appeared there for approval again. The data-only device, complete with touchscreen and fingerprint reader, but lacking voice-calling capabilities and a camera was going to be used in the 2010 census before technical issues led to it being ditched. But here it is again, with a prominent Harris branding and what looks like a hand strap across the back. What's going on? Is it back on the cards to aid Census Bureau staff, or is it getting a new lease of life targeted at other industrial users? Pretty confusing, especially since there's no info on the release date yet. [FCC and Reghardware]