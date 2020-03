Sorry HTC fans, the HTC Advantage 7510—HTC's updated 3G (HSDPA) UMPC—is not coming to the US because its Qualcomm chipset is not permitted for sale here. Interested parties can still import the device for those fun extra costs and inconveniences associated with international third-party dealers. Meanwhile, we'll celebrate that since the UMPC market is exploding at the moment, we'll finally have plenty of other decent options among US-native tiny PCs. [jkOnTheRun]