HP MediaSmart TVs and Connect Receiver Will Tune In YouTube

At some date in the not too far future, HP's MediaSmart TVs and its soon-to-be- released MediaSmart Connect receiver will get the ability to play YouTube videos stretched to full-screen HD. We've shown you the MediaSmart Connect in the past under its more formal name x280n. The Connect and the sl4278n and sl4778n MediaSmart LCD TVs will have searchable, browsable client software for accessing all YouTube videos already converted into the Apple-friendly H.264 codec. Warning: Not all YouTube videos should be viewed full-screen on HDTVs, but you're a grown-up (or something), so you'll just have to sort it out for yourself. Press release down below.

HP to Premiere YouTube Service on Its Connected Entertainment Products

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 6, 2008 - HP today announced it is making the video content of YouTube available for people to enjoy through its HP MediaSmart connected entertainment products, including the soon-to-be-released MediaSmart Connect digital media receiver and the high-definition MediaSmart TV.

HP worked with YouTube to make it possible for people to watch and share full-screen videos on their HDTVs and to create multiple playlists from anywhere they watch TV: Viewers simply log into their YouTube accounts with an easy-to-use remote control and start watching videos on their HP MediaSmart products.

"With the addition of YouTube to the HP MediaSmart platform, consumers will have even more ways to enjoy the latest entertainment on the Internet," said Carlos Montalvo, vice president of marketing and services, Connected Entertainment Business, HP. "Bringing YouTube to HP MediaSmart products will let users browse and select a series of videos, then relax and enjoy the show on their big screens."

The MediaSmart platform is the touchstone of HP's connected entertainment products. All MediaSmart products aggregate digital media from multiple networked home PCs into one easy-to-view menu for HDTV playback using a remote control.

"People want to participate in the YouTube community in ways that fit their individual lifestyles," said Jim Patterson, group product manager, YouTube. "To that end, we are excited to support HP in bringing YouTube into the living room through the MediaSmart platform."

Using HP MediaSmart products, consumers already can access dozens of services from the Internet. For example, they can rent or purchase thousands of movies from CinemaNow, share and purchase photos from Snapfish, and listen to Internet radio from Live365.

HP MediaSmart also makes it easy for family and friends to enjoy photos, videos and music together in front of a big-screen TV by supporting a wide range of file formats. These include:

* Photo: JPEG, BMP, GIF, TIFF and PNG

* Video: MPEG, XVID, DVR-MS, WMV and AVI

* Audio: MP3, WMA, WMA Pro and AAC (unprotected)