How To Stick It To The Man and Get The Best HDTV Price

Like with any major purchase, you simply can't walk in to the nearest electronics store, point at a HDTV saying "gimmie" and expect to get a great price. If you want that great deal, you will have to do a little research on the subject. Fortunately, the guys at HD Guru have provided some CliffsNotes to help out the novice consumer on a budget.

Obviously, one of the most important decisions you can make when searching for an HDTV is where you go and shop. HD Guru suggests finding a store in your area where the employees are paid on commission. If you know what you want and how much you are willing to spend, you stand a reasonably good chance of negotiating for great prices. This is especially true when you are armed with prices from competitors. At this point, it becomes a little like haggling for a car, but HD Guru offers some tips on how to negotiate effectively.

You should also be wary of overpriced warranty, accessory, delivery and installation charges that salespeople try and tack on to the end of a sale to recoup lost profits. So, if you are interested in any of these services, try and get the information before negotiating on the price of the set. In the end, these tips will be most effective for those who are inexperienced or are a bit on the timid side when it comes to haggling. For the full list, hit the HD Guru link. [HD Guru]