How to Fit a Mansion's Worth of Crap Into Your Tiny Apartment

Face it, that box you live in ain't no palace. When you can pee in the toilet from the living room, it's time to start finding ways to maximise your precious square footage. I may not be able to convince you to throw out your old, ratty chairs or your college textbooks that refer to the US as having 48 states, but in this week's Thank Giz It's Friday roundup, I can offer you some insanely clever space-saving ideas that will help make some sense of the chaos.