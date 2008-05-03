Face it, that box you live in ain't no palace. When you can pee in the toilet from the living room, it's time to start finding ways to maximise your precious square footage. I may not be able to convince you to throw out your old, ratty chairs or your college textbooks that refer to the US as having 48 states, but in this week's Thank Giz It's Friday roundup, I can offer you some insanely clever space-saving ideas that will help make some sense of the chaos.
How to Fit a Mansion's Worth of Crap Into Your Tiny Apartment
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.