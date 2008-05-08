How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

How to Check if Your ISP is Throttling Your BitTorrent Traffic

Our ISP is currently Comcast, which is probably definitely throttling torrent traffic in this area, but how can we know for sure? Here's how. There's now a website that runs a little test, determining whether your ISP is throttling all traffic, all traffic on well-known BT ports, only BT traffic on well-known BT ports, or nothing at all. The full test takes seven minutes, but it's seven minutes well spent to find out whether you need another ISP. Or if you need to cut down on your PureTNA downloads. [Max Planck Institute via TorrentFreak via LifeHacker]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles