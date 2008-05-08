How to Check if Your ISP is Throttling Your BitTorrent Traffic

Our ISP is currently Comcast, which is probably definitely throttling torrent traffic in this area, but how can we know for sure? Here's how. There's now a website that runs a little test, determining whether your ISP is throttling all traffic, all traffic on well-known BT ports, only BT traffic on well-known BT ports, or nothing at all. The full test takes seven minutes, but it's seven minutes well spent to find out whether you need another ISP. Or if you need to cut down on your PureTNA downloads. [Max Planck Institute via TorrentFreak via LifeHacker]