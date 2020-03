This year, 341 million touchscreens will ship worldwide. But according to research firm iSuppli, we ain't seen nothing yet. Because by 2012, they claim that these shipments will double (682 million units) with the people of 2013 loving touchscreens even more (833 million units for a market of US$6.4 billion). If you're one of those people who hates touchscreen technology, it might be a good time to exit the planet. Sorry. [PCWorld]