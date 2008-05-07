Hood.e Brings Speakers To Your Hoodie Hood

Tim Dubitsky's Hood.e concept was originally intended as a safer way for his nephew to walk to school and listen to music at the same time. Apparently, his route takes him across busy streets which could be dangerous for someone wearing earbuds or headphones. With the speakers embedded in the hood, users can ditch the earbuds and cords while still being able to hear the music and ambient noise. At this point, the Hood.e has not made it past the concept stage, but the idea is definitely a hell of a lot better than some of the other crap out there. [Hood.e via Core77]