Homemade Gunmetal PlayStation 3 (Ooh, Looks Violent)

You could wait until Metal Gear Solid 4 comes out to get your gunmetal PlayStation 3. Or, you could make your own, spiting Kojima, Sony, all MGS4 fanboys and people who just like the colour black. One modder did just that, repainting his case in dark weapon-happy silver (Tamiya Gunmetal TS-38 spray paint). And it actually looks pretty good. Here's another shot:

That's some very clean detailing work for sure. The only catch was that he missed a spot—right under the Blu-ray drive the touch control panel was left glossy black. (Yes, we're total dicks for pointing that out, but the internet is a cruel place, friends.)

Besides, how else would the console properly collect finger grease? [Sony Boards via PS3 Fanboy]

