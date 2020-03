We weren't the only ones fooled by LG's Scarlet TV that masqueraded as a TV series. LG managed to convince Hollywood's red carpet-loving "starlets" to come out as well, thinking that it was for the premiere of some show made by a Smallville and Sopranos director. We hope attendees got to take home one of these HDTVs, because we'd be pissed if we had to put on pants for nothing. [MavrixOnline via Shiny Shiny]