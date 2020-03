Analyst Michael Pachter may be stating the obvious, but he expects a US$50 price drop on both the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 this holiday season. (Yes, we know that's like six months away.) That would put the Xbox 360 Premium at US$299 and the 40GB PlayStation 3 at US$349. He contends that such a price drop would lead to 19% growth of the industry in the US and 20% in Europe. We just think it will be hilarious when the 360 and PS3 are both priced below the Wii. [Kotaku] [image]