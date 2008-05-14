High-Pressure Tooth Spray Cleans Teeth With Water, Not Bristles

Toothbrush-like contraptions that spray water into your teeth holes have been around for years, but Philips' new patent has several innovations that makes sure you don't blast your gums into submission. The spray head has probes that can detect how far away it is from your teeth, ensuring optimum distance.

Plus there's talk of having a light beam that reflects off your enamel to determine how clean your teeth are and when you need to move on. We'd take one of these if they integrated the water spray into one of their Sonicare brushes, which work fantastic already. Try and make enough money to pay back your student loans now, dentists! [New Scientist]