Hey Hey, My My, Neil Young Releases Catalogue On Blu-Ray

Blu-ray music is set to get a massive boost in the form of Neil Young's archive collection, a 10-disc set that will chronicle his music between 1963-1972. Presumably, there will also be another set later on that covers the years after that too.

The discs will include high-definition audio recordings of all the songs in that period, including previously unreleased tracks, as well as video and other memorabilia.

Apparently it wasn't just the superior storage of Blu-ray that got Young excited about the project, but the inclusion of BD-Live, which will let him provide more material to fans as it becomes available. That is, providing they have a BD Profile 2.0 player.

The set should hit US shelves (and hopefully Australian ones too) around July.

[Blu-ray.com]

