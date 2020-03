Here's the first shot of the Rock Bandesque drum kit coming to Guitar Hero IV. Scanned from the latest GameInformer magazine, it looks like there will be three main drums, two cymbals and a bass drum. All in all, it's actually just one more drum/button than in Rock Band's kit (which will be incompatible with Guitar Hero IV, incidentally). So what do you think of it? I for one will not be investing in another set of faux instruments to fill up my living room. [Destructoid via CrunchGear]