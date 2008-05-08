Hema Navigator Tells You Where To Go Offroad

You hear a lot of stories about satnavs taking people the wrong way down one-way streets or off an embankment where there's no road. But what do you do if this happens to you? Well, if Hema Maps have their way, you'll be using their upcoming Navigator satnav to get back on the road via a bit of off-road action.

The navigator is a product from Australian-owned Hema Maps. It uses their expertise in off-road mapping to create a satnav that can be used anywhere. The hardware is provided by VMS, the same company behind the first in-car satnav.