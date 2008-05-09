Helio and Virgin Mobile to Merge?

mocoNews reports talks are going on between Helio and Virgin Mobile USA about a possible merger between the two wireless phone carriers. Helio has had some financial issues over the past year, and it's owner, SK Telecom, has been looking to make a splash in US markets. Current talks include SK Telecom buying out Virgin Mobile USA, infusing it with cash, and having Virgin Mobile buy out the Helio via stock purchase. Seeing as both carriers operate on Sprint's network, technical logistics won't be a huge hurdle, which leaves financials to deal with. But this is still very much in the early stages. [mocoNews via Phone Scoop]