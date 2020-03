TiVo has officially confirmed that Amazon Unbox will get HD content in the near future, but execs at the company say a few kinks need to be ironed out first. The current version of Unbox can't process HD content, and availability is limited by bandwidth constraints—something cable companies are in the process of solving. If a previous customer survey is to be trusted, an HD movie rental will cost US$4.99, the same as iTunes. [Zatz Not Funny! - Thanks Dave]