HBO Series Now Available in iTunes

It's confirmed: HBO has hit iTunes and now you can download The Wire, Rome, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Deadwood (another season, please,) and what really makes it all worth it: Flight of the Conchords. Ladies (and gentlemen) of the World, rejoice.

Hermaphrodites with your sexy lady bits and your sexy men bits can rejoice too. [Thanks, Steve]

HBO & Apple Bring Critically Acclaimed Television Programming to the iTunes Store

Favorites Including "The Sopranos" and "Sex and the City" Now Available on iTunes

NEW YORK and CUPERTINO, California—May 13, 2008—HBO and Apple® today announced that programming from HBO is now available for purchase and download on the iTunes® Store (www.itunes.com). New HBO programs on iTunes include the Emmy Award-winning programs "The Sopranos," "Sex and the City," "Deadwood" and "Rome," as well as the critically acclaimed hits "Flight of the Conchords" and "The Wire." The iTunes Store is the world's most popular online TV store with over 150 million episodes sold and features the world's largest catalog with over 800 shows (over 20,000 episodes).

"We're very excited to make these legendary HBO programs available on the iTunes Store," said Henry McGee, president of HBO Video. "Whether catching up on 'Sex and the City' in anticipation of its upcoming movie release or reliving a favourite 'Sopranos' episode, we think viewers will love being able to watch these shows on their iPod or iPhone."

"We're thrilled to bring this incredible lineup of programming from HBO to the iTunes Store," said Eddy Cue, Apple's vice president of iTunes. "These are some of the most talked about television shows ever, as well as some of the most requested by our customers."

"Sex and the City: The Movie" premieres in theatres on May 30, and in preparation for the movie's debut, fans can choose any or all 94 episodes from the entire six seasons of the program.

Television shows purchased and downloaded from the iTunes Store can be viewed on a Mac® or PC, iPod® nano with video, iPod classic, iPod touch, fifth generation iPod, iPhone™ or on a widescreen TV with Apple TV®. "Sex and the City," "The Wire" and "Flight of the Conchords" are $1.99 per episode, and "The Sopranos," "Deadwood" and "Rome" are priced at $2.99 per episode. iTunes customers can also choose to purchase entire seasons of their favourite programs.

Pricing & Availability

iTunes 7.6.2 for Mac and Windows includes the iTunes Store and is available as a free download from (www.itunes.com). Purchase and download of songs and videos from the iTunes Store requires a valid credit card from a financial institution in the country of purchase. Television shows are available in the US, UK, Canada and Germany, and video availability varies by country.

Home Box Office, Inc. is the premium television programming subsidiary of Time Warner Inc., providing two 24-hour pay television services - HBO and Cinemax - to over 40 million U.S. subscribers. The services offer the most popular subscription video on demand products, HBO On Demand and Cinemax On Demand, as well as HBO on Broadband, HD feeds, and multiplex channels. Internationally, HBO's branded television networks, along with the subscription video on demand products HBO On Demand and HBO Mobile, bring HBO services to over 50 countries. HBO programming is sold into over 150 countries worldwide.

Apple ignited the personal computer revolution in the 1970s with the Apple II and reinvented the personal computer in the 1980s with the Macintosh. Today, Apple continues to lead the industry in innovation with its award-winning computers, OS X operating system and iLife and professional applications. Apple is also spearheading the digital media revolution with its iPod portable music and video players and iTunes online store, and has entered the mobile phone market with its revolutionary iPhone.