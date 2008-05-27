Hava Finally Goes Outside Windows But Only To Symbian

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Monsoon Multimedia, makers of Hava the other place shifter, have announced they are bringing Hava Mobile Player to S60 devices. The announcement comes Tomorrow at the S60 Summit in Barcelona, where the free app which gives S60 mobiles the ability to watch and control their Hava boxes will be demonstrated. As of now, Hava players are only available for Windows and Windows Mobile, so it's good to see that Hava is actually working on making their product accessible to other users. Now what about Mac users? [PR Newswire via MobileCrunch]

