Harmony Universal Remotes Get Unofficial Linux Support

If you absolutely refuse to let either a Mac or Windows inside your Penguin home, but still want to use a Logitech Harmony universal remote, there are now two solutions for you. The first is Concordance, a cross-platform application that runs on Linux to let you program your remotes without having to run any icky, icky corporate-backed operating system. The second is to get some therapy, because being so adamant about absolutely not using Windows or OS X even for 10 minutes to program a remote is probably signs of deeper problems. [Phil Dev via Hackaday]