This Hardbox enclosure from Korean company Sarotech looks even more book-like than the Western Digital MyBook drives that have been around for a few years. There are two status indicator lights on the front, behind which sits 3.5-inch SATA drives that connect to your PC via USB. It's great for hiding the fact that you don't have any books but have loads of external hard drives. That is, until someone looks closer and realises you've read a book called Hardbox. Maybe Hardbox means something different in Korean. [Sarotech via AVING via Oh Gizmo]
Hardbox External Hard Drive Hides Your Illiteracy With a Book Called Hardbox
