Hard Drive Crusher: How Much Would You Spend to Secure Your Data?

We all know that sensitive data left on a discarded hard drive can be a security risk, but would you be willing to drop upwards of US$11,500 on a machine that ensures its destruction? EDR's Hard Disk Crusher gets down and dirty by drilling through the hard drives' spindles/rippling the platters to make data recovery impossible. The device runs off a standard 110V outlet, but if you are ever caught in a disk-destroying emergency and the power goes out, just bust out the optional US$895 hand pump accessory and keep on crushin' in the dark.

According to the product page, the Hard Disk crusher can dispose of a drive in about 10 seconds or about 60 disks in an hour (fuzzy math). So my guess is that this device is aimed at large commercial organisations or military operations. You know, the kinds of businesses with lots of sensitive data that don't mind wasting a crapload of money on a device like this. Speaking of that, a warranty extension on this bad boy will run you an extra US$995 per year. What a bargain. [EDR via Gearlog via OhGizmo]