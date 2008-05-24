Hands-On with the Indoor-Approved Super Smoker



Zara from Shiny Shiny got her hands on the Super Smoker, an electronic fake cigarette that allows you to smoke your filthy cancer sticks indoors due to the fact that it emits a harmless vapour. It uses replacable cartridges that come in a variety of nicotine levels, and while I'm sure it'll keep you from getting the shakes if you're a serious smoker, I doubt that it provides the smooth, satisfying flavour of a real cigarette. And for US$140 plus more for the cartridges, maybe it'd be cheaper to just go outside with a real cigarette. Or, you know, quit. If only smoking didn't make you look so cool! Remember that, kids. Oh wait...[Product Page via ShinyShiny]